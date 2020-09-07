MLB marks 25th anniversary of Ripken record

Teams around the major leagues on Sunday recognized the 25th anniversary of the day Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig's consecutive-games streak, playing in their ballparks a prerecorded video that captured the moment and ended with the Ironman throwing a ceremonial first pitch to his son, Ryan.

It was Sept. 6, 1995, when Ripken played in his 2,131st straight game, breaking the mark Gehrig set with the Yankees from 1925-39. Oriole Park at Camden Yards was in its fourth season, and once Baltimore's game against the California Angels became official in the middle of the fifth inning, Ripken took a ceremonial lap around the warning track that turned into a standing ovation and a 22-minute break from the game as the fans paid tribute to Ripken.

Ryan Ripken, now an infielder in the team's minor-league system, was 2 and threw a ceremonial first pitch to his dad that night. This time, he'll remember the first-pitch ceremony just as vividly as his dad recalls that night in 1995.