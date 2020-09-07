Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 02:33 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1615 DJOKOVIC DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING LINE JUDGE

Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open during his encounter with Pablo Carreno Busta when he struck a line judge with a ball in frustration following a point during the first set. Djokovic immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee, who disqualified the Serbian.

Azarenka finally feeling the joy of tennis 1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4. 1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time. 1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER

American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4. 1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. Day seven kicks off with American 28th seed Jennifer Brady taking on German 17th seed and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are in action later on Sunday. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

