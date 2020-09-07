Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tellez helps Blue Jays knock off Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez had three hits, including a solo home run, to extend his hitting streak to eight games and Caleb Joseph added a solo homer and two RBIs as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Sunday afternoon.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 03:58 IST
Tellez helps Blue Jays knock off Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez had three hits, including a solo home run, to extend his hitting streak to eight games and Caleb Joseph added a solo homer and two RBIs as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Sunday afternoon. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits for the Blue Jays (22-18) who split the season series with the Red Sox (14-28) at 5-5 after winning the rubber match of the five-game series.

At 4 hours, 23 minutes, it was the longest nine-inning game in Blue Jays' history. Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer for Boston, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast and Bobby Dalbec and Jose Peraza added solo shots. Plawecki left the game after being hit on the hand by a pitch in the seventh.

Toronto starter Robbie Ray allowed four runs in four innings. Thomas Hatch (3-1) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings for the win. Rafael Dolis had a perfect ninth for his second save. Boston starter Andrew Triggs allowed one run and three hits in three innings.

Yairo Munoz led off the first with a single. He suffered a hip strain running to first base and Jonathan Arauz ran for him. Bogaerts singled and Plawecki hit his first homer of the season to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. Joseph led off the third with his first homer.

Dalbec hit his third homer in the fourth. Toronto scored six runs in the fifth against Matt Hall (0-2) to lead 7-4. The bases were loaded with one out on two walks and a single when Gurriel hit an RBI single. Joe Panik followed with a two-run single. The go-ahead run scored on Derek Fisher's infield single to the pitcher. Robinson Leyer replaced Hall and allowed Cavan Biggio's two-run double.

Tellez led off the sixth with his eighth homer. After two singles and a walk, Jeffrey Springs replaced Leyer. A run scored on Joseph's fielder's choice grounder and another scored on Fisher's single. Peraza hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth and led off the eighth with his first homer against A.J. Cole. Bogaerts followed with his 10th, a two-run shot that cut the lead to 10-8.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who has 14 home runs, did not play because of an apparent rib injury. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lowe caps Rays' rally in 10-inning win vs. Marlins

Brandon Lowe hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to cap a two-run 10th inning, rallying the Tampa Bay Rays to a series-winning 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Trailing 4-3 after Matt Joyces RBI single...

Tennis-Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default

Pablo Carreno Busta said he was in shock when he saw that opponent Novak Djokovic had hit a line judge with a ball, which led to the Serbs disqualification from the U.S. Open on Sunday.The 29-year-old Spaniard was locked in a tight battle w...

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct

Following is a list of players who have been defaulted from a tour-level match for on-field misconduct 2020 - Novak Djokovic Serbia, U.S. OpenTop seed Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth round match against Spains Pablo Carreno Busta aft...

UK's Johnson planning to override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement -FT

The British government is planning legislation that will override key parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with Brussels, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent9906e0d4-0c29-4f5f-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020