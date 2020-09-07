Left Menu
Updated: 07-09-2020 05:09 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1925 DJOKOVIC APOLOGISES AFTER DISQUALIFICATION

Novak Djokovic has issued an apology on Instagram after hitting a line judge with a ball. "I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," the world number one, who was disqualified from the tournament, said https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0AzAOH2cp/?igshid=1nq6g46h7bvdm.

1755 ROGERS SEALS COMEBACK WIN TO REACH LAST-EIGHT American Shelby Rogers saved four match points before defeating two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6).

1615 DJOKOVIC DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING LINE JUDGE Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open during his encounter with Pablo Carreno Busta when he struck a line judge with a ball in frustration following a point during the first set.

Djokovic immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee, who disqualified the Serbian. 1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC

Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4. 1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time. 1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER

American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4. 1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. Day seven kicks off with American 28th seed Jennifer Brady taking on German 17th seed and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are in action later on Sunday. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

