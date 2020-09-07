Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 06:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 06:12 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 2025 CORIC CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Croatia's Borna Coric, seeded 27th, reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Australian Jordan Thompson. READ MORE:

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after striking line judge Djokovic 'sad and empty' after U.S. Open disqualification

Carreno Busta in shock at Djokovic default Disqualification is worst moment of Djokovic's career, says Becker

Reaction to Djokovic's disqualification from U.S. Open Novak Djokovic's 2020 season so far

List of players disqualified for on-court misconduct Rogers upsets sixth seed Kvitova in U.S. Open fourth round

Babos decries U.S. Open doubles withdrawal Brady tames 2016 champion Kerber to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarter-finals with easy win Putintseva into quarter-finals after beating Martic

With ice in her veins, Brady finds career breakthrough Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round

Williams still learning to live with 'Serena' target Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf

1925 DJOKOVIC APOLOGISES AFTER DISQUALIFICATION Novak Djokovic has issued an apology on Instagram after hitting a line judge with a ball.

"I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong," the world number one, who was disqualified from the tournament, said https://www.instagram.com/p/CE0AzAOH2cp/?igshid=1nq6g46h7bvdm. 1755 ROGERS SEALS COMEBACK WIN TO REACH LAST-EIGHT

American Shelby Rogers saved four match points before defeating two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6). 1615 DJOKOVIC DISQUALIFIED FOR HITTING LINE JUDGE

Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the U.S. Open during his encounter with Pablo Carreno Busta when he struck a line judge with a ball in frustration following a point during the first set. Djokovic immediately apologised and stood over her before becoming involved in a lengthy exchange with the tournament referee, who disqualified the Serbian.

1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4.

1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4.

1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals legend Brock dies at 81

St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock, a standout base stealer who was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, died on Sunday. He was 81. Brock went through several medical ailments in recent years, including a leg amputation in 2015 related to diabet...

Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID hiatus

The Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre i...

Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic: Official.

Delhi Metro resumes services in calibrated manner after being closed for 169 days due to COVID-19 pandemic Official....

Japan's search for crew of capsized cattle ship still suspended

Japans coastguard said on Monday that its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no timing set for resumption. So far, two crewmen have been rescued, while ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020