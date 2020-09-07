Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's 3B Chapman to get MRI on hip

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will undergo an MRI on his sore right hip to get some clarity on a lingering issue. A top run producer for the A's, Chapman was hitless in his last 11 at-bats, with 10 strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:24 IST
A's 3B Chapman to get MRI on hip

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will undergo an MRI on his sore right hip to get some clarity on a lingering issue. Chapman left Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning after fielding a ground ball and was replaced by Chad Pinder.

A's manager Bob Melvin said afterward that Chapman already was dealing with a hip issue when he was forced to leave the game. A top run producer for the A's, Chapman was hitless in his last 11 at-bats, with 10 strikeouts. For the season, Chapman is batting .232 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. He is a career .255 hitter with 84 homers and 224 RBIs. Respected for his defense, he is a two-time Gold Glove winner, earning the honor in each of the past two seasons.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China August exports rise 9.5% y/y, beat f'casts; imports down 2.1%

Chinas exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5 from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1, customs data showed on Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1 from year ear...

COVID-19 case fatality rate below 2 pc, on continuous decline: MoHFW

The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate CFR has dropped below 2 per cent and is on a continuous decline. The data published by the Union Ministry shows that the ...

Over 40 percent of employed people work from home during lockdown: Stats NZ

More than 40 percent of employed people did at least some of their work from home during the lockdown at COVID-19 alert levels 4 and 3 in April and early May, Stats NZ said today.At alert level 4 in April 2020, with all non-essential busine...

China's August yuan-denominated exports rise 11.6% y/y, imports down 0.5% y/y

Chinas yuan-denominated exports in August rose 11.6 from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, while imports decreased 0.5 on year.Chinas trade balance last month was 416.59 billion yuan 61.00 billion.China is due to report dollar-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020