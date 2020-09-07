A's 3B Chapman to get MRI on hip

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will undergo an MRI on his sore right hip to get some clarity on a lingering issue. Chapman left Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning after fielding a ground ball and was replaced by Chad Pinder.

A's manager Bob Melvin said afterward that Chapman already was dealing with a hip issue when he was forced to leave the game. A top run producer for the A's, Chapman was hitless in his last 11 at-bats, with 10 strikeouts. For the season, Chapman is batting .232 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. He is a career .255 hitter with 84 homers and 224 RBIs. Respected for his defense, he is a two-time Gold Glove winner, earning the honor in each of the past two seasons.

--Field Level Media