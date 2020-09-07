Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Oz series likely to begin in east coast after WA denies quarantine relaxation

Indian cricket team's much-anticipated tour of Australia will begin either in Adelaide or Brisbane instead of favoured Perth after Western Australia state government made it clear that there won't be any relaxation in quarantine guidelines in their territory. "The Australian men's team will not be quarantining in Perth upon their return from the UK." The CA is expected to come out with a revised Test series schedule this week..

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-09-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 10:37 IST
India's Oz series likely to begin in east coast after WA denies quarantine relaxation

Indian cricket team's much-anticipated tour of Australia will begin either in Adelaide or Brisbane instead of favoured Perth after Western Australia state government made it clear that there won't be any relaxation in quarantine guidelines in their territory. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Adelaide Oval is prepared to host back-to-back Tests, including a day-night game as well as the Boxing Day against India later this year in case the iconic MCG is not available because of rising coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria.

Also the Indian and Australian players will be coming directly from the UAE after IPL where there is a second wave of COVID-19 cases. "We didn't think it was acceptable to have the team return from a high-risk overseas location and then take part in normal training activities outside of quarantine, before flying out to another state to play games." Mark McGowan, the Premier of the WA state government was quoted as saying by the report. "There were just too many risks in the model put forward by Cricket Australia. We need to remain vigilant and do the right thing by all Western Australians and not take unnecessary chances." As per Cricket Australia's (CA) initial plans, the Australian team, which is currently touring England, and the Indian players were expected to enter the country via Perth.

Both the teams were supposed to be based and train in a relaxed quarantine environment in Perth ahead of the series, but Western Australia state government's insistence on a strict hotel quarantine for international travellers has put paid to CA's plans. The BCCI has requested the CA to allow its players to train during the quarantine inside the bio-bubble which is not possible in Perth. India's tour of Australia is likely to start with limited-overs matches (T20 series) before the action shifts to the four-Test series.

"We acknowledge the WA government has a firm position on quarantine and border arrangements," a CA spokesperson said. "The Australian men's team will not be quarantining in Perth upon their return from the UK." The CA is expected to come out with a revised Test series schedule this week..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jindal Global Law School Signs MoU with 10 Top Institutions in 8 Countries

Australia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Dominican Republic,Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, and USA JGLS Providing Opportunities for International Education to its Students during COVID-19 Pandemic Sonipat, 7 September, 2020 Jindal Global Law Sch...

Kemp's two-run blast lifts Rockies past Dodgers

Matt Kemp hit a two-run home run against his former team to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. Josh Fuentes also hit a home run as the Rockies took the lead on three different occasion...

Tennis-Osaka restores order after champions exit U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka stood firm after a parade of champions exited the U.S. Open on Sunday, blasting her way into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit.On a dramatic day seven, three-times champion Novak Djokovic was disqualifie...

Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for questioning on 2nd day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday appeared before the NCB for questioning for the second straight day in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was questioned for about six hours by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020