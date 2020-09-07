Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis -Djokovic gave U.S. Open supervisor no choice, says Obradovic

Novak Djokovic deserved to be disqualified from the U.S. Open when he hit a line judge with reckless though unintentional ball abuse, Serbia's former Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic told Reuters on Monday. World number one Djokovic was disqualified while trailing Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-round tie on Sunday, striking a line judge with a petulant swipe of the ball.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:11 IST
Tennis -Djokovic gave U.S. Open supervisor no choice, says Obradovic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Novak Djokovic deserved to be disqualified from the U.S. Open when he hit a line judge with reckless though unintentional ball abuse, Serbia's former Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic told Reuters on Monday.

World number one Djokovic was disqualified while trailing Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-round tie on Sunday, striking a line judge with a petulant swipe of the ball. The incident happened after Djokovic squandered three set points on his opponent's serve and then dropped his own, handing the Spaniard the initiative.

"He drove through a red light," Obradovic, who was in charge of a Djokovic-led Serbia team which lifted the 2010 Davis Cup, told Reuters by telephone. "I feel sorry for him because he was in good form and on course to win his 18th Grand Slam title, but the rules on ball and racket abuse are clear and they apply to everyone.

"He dragged himself into the mud by making a silly mistake in unfortunate circumstances. We are all human and we all vent our frustrations sometimes, but there is no excuse for putting someone in harms' way, albeit unintentionally. "The most important thing is that the lady is fine and people saying that it wasn't that bad should really revisit that position and put themselves in her shoes."

Serbian fans jumped to Djokovic's defence on message boards in the aftermath of the incident, with some suggesting the line judge struck by the ball "embellished her pain" and reacted as if she had been "hit by a soccer ball." Obradovic's peer Radmilo Armenulic, who coached the former Yugoslavia Davis Cup team in the 1980s and 1990s, told Reuters he was shocked with the decision though he acknowledged Djokovic also had himself to blame.

"To be honest, I was hoping for more lenient punishment because Djokovic saved this year's U.S. Open by entering the tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic," he said. "(Rafa) Nadal pulled out and (Roger) Federer is recovering from knee surgery so they really needed him there. But it's as if they couldn't wait to expel him.

"Then again, he gave them cause with a reckless reaction. Very unfortunate, but he will recover from this and move on because he is mentally strong." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 323 cr hospital building project in HP

Ahluwalia Contracts India on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 323 crore contract to build a 240-bed hospital building in Himachal Pradesh. The project has been awarded by CPWD, Himachal Pradesh.Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited has secured ne...

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's police remand extended for five more days

A court here on Monday has extended police custody of Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, by five more days. The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru had presented he...

Kangana claims civic body may demolish her Mumbai office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials at her office premises here, adding they may demolish the property. Kanganas recent remark comparing Mumbai to Paki...

Ethiopia bars journalists from flying to Tigray regional vote -passengers

At least 12 people, including four journalists and a senior think tank analyst, were barred on Monday from flying to Tigray, four of the passengers said, after Ethiopian security officials said the regions elections later this week were ill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020