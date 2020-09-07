Left Menu
Newcastle sign striker Callum Wilson on 4-year deal from AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United have signed striker Callum Wilson on a four-year deal from AFC Bournemouth on Monday.

ANI | Newcastle | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:59 IST
Newcastle sign striker Callum Wilson on 4-year deal from AFC Bournemouth
Striker Callum Wilson (Photo/Newcastle United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Newcastle United have signed striker Callum Wilson on a four-year deal from AFC Bournemouth on Monday. Wilson began his career at hometown club Coventry City, rising through the club's academy and enjoying loan spells at Kettering and Tamworth before scoring 23 goals in 55 senior appearances for the Sky Blues.

After moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2014, Wilson fired the Cherries to promotion in his first season -- scoring 20 goals in 45 Championship outings -- before becoming the South Coast club's talisman in the Premier League. "From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me. It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that," Wilson said in a statement.

"I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker, I think it's important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I'm hoping to achieve them," he added. His performances brought full international recognition in November 2018, with Wilson scoring on his England debut against the United States at Wembley.

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: "Callum is somebody I've admired for a long time and I'm delighted to get him. He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing center-forward for England less than two years ago." "The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs. I'm grateful the club has made it happen. Lee Charnley and those behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit," Bruce added.

Newcastle will play against West Ham in the opening game of the Premier League 2020-21 season on September 12. (ANI)

