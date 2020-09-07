Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report questions sincerity of Kaepernick interest

Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests and appeared to rekindle interest in Kaepernick, who started 58 games for the San Francisco 49ers -- including Super Bowl XLVII. "At one point along the way, NFL Media reported that teams had contacted 'friends and associates' of Kaepernick, and that they would be contacting his agent when they 'get to the point where they're confident enough that they think they can work out a contract,'" Florio wrote.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:31 IST
Report questions sincerity of Kaepernick interest

A new report questions the sincerity of teams who expressed interest earlier this summer in bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL. Citing a source, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio called that interest "fake" and said it resulted "seemingly out of guilt" during the aftermath of the Memorial Day weekend death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

"There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick 'in months,'" Florio wrote in a piece published Monday. Kaepernick, 32, last played in the NFL in 2016, the year in which he took a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racism and police brutality.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died on May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while making an arrest. Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests and appeared to rekindle interest in Kaepernick, who started 58 games for the San Francisco 49ers -- including Super Bowl XLVII.

"At one point along the way, NFL Media reported that teams had contacted 'friends and associates' of Kaepernick, and that they would be contacting his agent when they 'get to the point where they're confident enough that they think they can work out a contract,'" Florio wrote. "So either they never got to the point of confidence that they can work out a contract, or it was all just more bulls---." "... For more than three years, teams have hidden behind 'he wouldn't want anything other than a starting job' to excuse not offering him anything other than a starting job," Florio continued. "Meanwhile, for more than three years, no one has bothered to even ask."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK expresses concern over welfare of prominent Belarus protest leader

Britain called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos government to make the return of protest leader Maria Kolesnikova its highest priority following reports that the opposition politician was detained by unidentified masked men. Ko...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020