Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Kagiso Rabada joins his first training session with Delhi Capitals

Ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 13th edition, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday joined his first training session with Delhi Capitals after completing one week of self-isolation upon his arrival in Dubai.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:51 IST
IPL 13: Kagiso Rabada joins his first training session with Delhi Capitals
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo/Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 13th edition, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday joined his first training session with Delhi Capitals after completing one week of self-isolation upon his arrival in Dubai. The 25-year-old trained with his teammates for the first time this season at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games. The dates and venues for the playoff stages will be released later. The opening match between the finalists of the 2019 edition will be played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals will play against Kings XI Punjab in their opening game on Sunday, September 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK expresses concern over welfare of prominent Belarus protest leader

Britain called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos government to make the return of protest leader Maria Kolesnikova its highest priority following reports that the opposition politician was detained by unidentified masked men. Ko...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020