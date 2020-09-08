Reports: Steelers signing P Colquitt to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing longtime Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt to a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Monday. The Steelers will release punter Jordan Berry to make room on the 53-man roster.

Colquitt's father, Craig Colquitt, won two Super Bowls as a punter with the Steelers from 1978-84. Dustin Colquitt, 38, was Kansas City's third-round pick in 2005 and played in 238 of a possible 240 games over the past 15 seasons. He also played in 12 postseason games for the Chiefs, culminating with a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City released him in April with one year remaining on a three-year, $7.5 million deal signed in 2018. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2016.

--Field Level Media