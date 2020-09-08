Report: Giants to cut CB Baker amid legal issues

The New York Giants will part ways with their 2019 first-round draft pick, cornerback Deandre Baker, who is facing prosecution on four counts of robbery with a firearm. That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who reported on Monday that the move is imminent.

It shouldn't be a surprise to Giants' fans. Baker, who turned 23 on Sept. 4, wasn't allowed to take part in the team's virtual offseason program and is on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The team already gave away his number - 27 - to cornerback Isaac Yiadom, acquired last week in a trade with the Denver Broncos. The charges stem from an alleged incident during a house party at Miramar, Fla., on May 13, when Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused of taking money and watches from partygoers at a Miramar home while they were armed with semiautomatic weapons. Baker also allegedly threatened partygoers with a firearm.

Prosecutors declined to continue the case against Dunbar, who remains on the Seattle roster. Baker was the third of the Giants' first-round selections in the 2019 draft. After selecting quarterback Daniel Jones from Duke (No. 6 overall) and Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17), general manager Dave Gettleman traded back into the first round to grab Baker, a Georgia product, with the No. 30 pick.

In exchange for the pick, the Giants sent the No. 37 (second round), No. 132 (fourth round) and No. 142 (fifth round) overall picks to the Seahawks. In his one season in New York, Baker appeared in 16 games, making 15 starts and recording 61 tackles and eight passes defensed.

