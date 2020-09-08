Segura's big day carries Phillies past Mets

Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and finished with a career-high five RBIs on Monday afternoon as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies earned a 9-8 victory over the New York Mets. The Phillies (20-17) squandered a six-run lead and ran into a pair of outs at home - including in the 10th, when Rhys Hoskins was caught in a rundown immediately before Segura's opposite field shot - but managed to salvage a split of the four-game series.

Philadelphia entered Monday three games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. Segura's homer off Miguel Castro (1-1) made a winner of Brandon Workman (1-1), who threw a scoreless ninth. Hector Neris earned his third save despite giving up an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the 10th.

The Mets (19-23), who began Monday one game out of the eighth playoff spot, were looking to match a season-high three-game winning streak. Segura laced a three-run double in the first and Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer in the second as the Phillies raced out to a 5-0 lead against David Peterson.

J.T. Realmuto homered in the fifth for a 6-0 Philadelphia lead before the Mets began their comeback in the bottom half against Zack Wheeler, when Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith all had RBI doubles. The Mets took the lead in the seventh when Conforto scored after Didi Gregorius threw away the back end of a potential double-play grounder by Robinson Cano. After Pete Alonso walked, Jeff McNeil launched a three-run homer for a 7-6 New York advantage.

The Phillies tied the score in the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Alec Bohm, although Andrew Knapp cost Philadelphia a chance to extend the inning when he got caught in a rundown between third and home for the final out. Wheeler, starting against the Mets for the second time since he exited as a free agent and signed a five-year deal with the Phillies last December, allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out seven over six innings.

Peterson allowed three hits, walked four and struck out three over two innings, the shortest of his six big league starts. Erasmo Ramirez, making his Mets debut, allowed one run over five innings of relief. --Field Level Media