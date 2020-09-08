Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mariners activate RHP Sadler, place OF Haggerty on IL

Sadler, 30, who has appeared in 52 games over five seasons, was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. He had a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances with Chicago this season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 03:34 IST
Mariners activate RHP Sadler, place OF Haggerty on IL

The Seattle Mariners added right-hander Casey Sadler to the active roster Monday and placed outfielder Sam Haggerty on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Sadler, 30, who has appeared in 52 games over five seasons, was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. He had a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances with Chicago this season. He is 5-1 lifetime with a 3.82 ERA with the Pirates, Rays, Dodgers and Cubs going back to 2014.

Haggerty, 26, who was claimed off waivers by the Mariners in January, was batting .260 with one home run and six RBIs for the Mariners in 13 games. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday. Trump described Biden, whom he trails in na...

Debt swaps could free funds to tame climate, biodiversity and virus threats

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In Kenya, the coronavirus pandemic has dried up eco-tourism, cutting off sources of funding that help protect wildlife and pay an income to communities working to preserve nature...

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owners annual meeting on Tuesday, where shareholders will be asked to stump up billions of euros to help it through the coronavirus crisis. Former ...

Bucks again strive to avoid elimination vs. Heat

An NBA team has never come back from a 3-0 playoff series deficit to win. The Milwaukee Bucks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, still have a long way to go to defy that history. But after a dramatic overtime Game 4 win -- played larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020