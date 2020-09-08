Padres prevail in pitcher's duel with walk-off win

Left Menu
Pinch-runner Jorge Mateo raced home from first with the game's only run on a short double down the right-field line by Jurickson Profar in the bottom of the ninth Monday night to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0, walk-off win over the visiting Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

Pinch-runner Jorge Mateo raced home from first with the game's only run on a short double down the right-field line by Jurickson Profar in the bottom of the ninth Monday night to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0, walk-off win over the visiting Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia opened the ninth with an opposite-field single to left off Rockies right-handed reliever Carlos Estevez (1-2). The speedster Mateo went in to run for Garcia.

With nobody out, Estevez had an 0-and-2 count on Profar when the Padres second baseman looped a soft liner over the head of Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy. Right fielder Charlie Blackmon raced to the line to cut off the hit before it reached the corner, but Mateo never stopped and slid home well ahead of the relay to the plate. The run ended a pitchers' duel between the National League West rivals as both starting pitchers were nearly flawless.

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet allowed six hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Lamet, who lowered his ERA to 2.24, threw 111 pitches in the longest start of his career with 71 going for strikes. Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland departed after throwing six shutout innings. He allowed three hits and issued three walks while striking out six.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (1-0) worked around a leadoff single and a stolen base by Trevor Story in the top of the ninth to get credit for the win. Pomeranz has worked 13 innings this season without allowing a run and having given up just four hits. A rare throwing error by Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado led to the Padres loading the bases with one out in the seventh against reliever Yency Almonte. But Manny Machado lined into an inning-ending double play.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer left the game in the first inning after being struck on the finger by a Freeland pitch while trying to bunt. --Field Level Media

