MLB roundup: 10-run sixth carries Jays past Yanks

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo. Jansen's fourth homer of the season came against Adam Ottavino (2-3), the second of three Yankee pitchers in the sixth, to highlight Toronto's first 10-run inning since 2010.

The Blue Jays moved two games ahead of the Yankees for second place in the American League East and 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Luke Voit, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andujar hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who have lost four straight.

Mariners 8, Rangers 4 Dylan Moore homered and drove in four runs and Marco Gonzales posted his 10th consecutive quality start at home as Seattle completed a four-game sweep of visiting Texas.

Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners, who won their sixth consecutive game to get back into the American League's wild-card race. Joey Gallo had a two-run double for the Rangers, who have lost six games in a row and 18 of their past 21.

Padres 1, Rockies 0 Pinch runner Jorge Mateo raced home from first with the game's only run on a short double down the right field line by Jurickson Profar in the bottom of the ninth to give San Diego a walk-off win over visiting Colorado.

The Padres won for the sixth time in eight games. The Rockies had won three of their previous four. San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet allowed six hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, the longest outing of his career. Colorado starter Kyle Freeland departed after throwing six shutout innings. He yielded three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Marlins 5, Braves 4 (10 innings) Shortstop Miguel Rojas did damage with both his bat and glove to lead Miami in an extra-inning win at Atlanta in the first game of a three-game series.

Rojas went 4-for-5 at the plate, including a double that drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th. Rojas doubled twice, scored a run and drove in two. He also threw out Adeiny Hechavarria at home plate to save a run in the seventh. Brandon Kintzler (2-3) blew a save in the ninth when the Braves tied it 4-4 on Adam Duvall's 10th homer, but he got the win. Nick Vincent picked up his third save for the Marlins. Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter (1-1) took the loss.

Phillies 9, Mets 8 (10 innings) Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and finished with a career-high five RBIs as Philadelphia won at New York to split a four-game series.

The Phillies squandered a six-run lead and ran into a pair of outs at home, but Segura's homer made a winner of reliever Brandon Workman (1-1), who threw a scoreless ninth. Hector Neris earned his third save despite giving up an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the 10th. Miguel Castro (1-1) took the loss for the Mets, who got a three-run homer from Jeff McNeil.

Nationals 6, Rays 1 Max Scherzer fired seven shutout innings as Washington earned an easy victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

Scherzer (4-2) yielded six hits and a walk while fanning eight. He recorded 10 consecutive outs from the fourth through seventh innings. Kurt Suzuki had three hits and an RBI, and Michael A. Taylor knocked in two runs. Rays starter Charlie Morton (1-2) allowed three runs on four hits while striking out three and walking one in five innings.

Twins 6, Tigers 2 Eddie Rosario had a three-run double and Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer while finishing with two hits and two RBIs to lead Minnesota past Detroit in Minneapolis.

Michael Pineda allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings in picking up his first win of the season for the Twins, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Byron Buxton also homered and doubled and Rosario and LaMonte Wade Jr. each finished with two hits as Minnesota improved to 18-5 at Target Field.

Cubs 5, Cardinals 1 Kyle Hendricks allowed one run over eight strong innings, and Chicago cruised to a victory over visiting St. Louis.

Hendricks (5-4) walked none, struck out four and allowed seven hits while throwing 70 of 97 pitches for strikes. Willson Contreras drove in a pair of runs to lead the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Matt Wieters drove in the lone run for St. Louis, which dropped to 5-5 against the Cubs on the season. The Cardinals lost for only the third time in their last nine games.

A's 6, Astros 0 Chris Bassitt combined with two relievers on a seven-hitter, and Sean Murphy homered and drove in three runs as Oakland began a five-game showdown against visiting Houston.

Oakland's Tony Kemp had an RBI double in a two-run second inning, and Stephen Piscotty hit a run-scoring single to ignite a three-run eighth. The first-place A's earned their fourth win in six meetings with second-place Houston this season. Murphy and Piscotty had two hits each for Oakland, which won for the second time in four games since being quarantined in Houston after a positive coronavirus test. Carlos Correa had two of Houston's seven hits, all of which were singles, in the club's fifth straight loss.

Indians 5, Royals 2 Zach Plesac continued to dominate Kansas City as host Cleveland defeated the Royals to improve to 21-2 this season when scoring three or more runs.

The Indians moved into a first-place tie with the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central. Kansas City has lost seven straight games.

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2 Darin Ruf's two-run single highlighted a four-run sixth inning, and a strong start from Kevin Gausman led San Francisco to victory over visiting Arizona.

Ruf, a mid-at-bat replacement earlier in the game for injured teammate Alex Dickerson, came up with the key hit of the game and helped make a winner of Gausman (3-2). In six innings, Gausman allowed a lone run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) was charged with four runs on five hits in five-plus innings, putting an end to his major-league-record streak of 23 consecutive starts to begin a career allowing three or fewer earned runs.

--Field Level Media