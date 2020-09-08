Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Chelsea on Tuesday announced that Ethan Ampadu has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan. "Ethan Ampadu will continue his development in the Premier League with Sheffield United after joining the Blades on a season-long loan," Chelsea said in a statement.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is delighted with the addition of "outstanding young player" Ampadu to the squad. "Ethan is an outstanding young player for Chelsea, and we've worked really hard to get his signature for the season," Sheffield United's official website quoted Wilder as saying.

"We need to thank Frank Lampard and the people at Chelsea for helping making this happen. We've got a good relationship with them and they know we're going to take good care of him," he added. Ampadu had spent last season with the German club RB Leipzig. (ANI)