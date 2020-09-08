Left Menu
Motor racing-Roberts appointed acting principal of Williams F1 team

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:38 IST
The Williams Formula One team promoted managing director Simon Roberts to the role of acting principal on Tuesday following the departure of the founding family after last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Founder Frank Williams was previously the principal but his daughter Claire had run the team day-to-day as his deputy. Both have now left after the former champions were sold to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital last month.

