Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Inter sign Serbia defender Kolarov from AS Roma

He won two league titles with City during seven seasons at the Etihad and previously played for Lazio from 2007-10, where he won the Coppa Italia. Inter, who reached the Europa League finals last season, begin their new Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:56 IST
Soccer-Inter sign Serbia defender Kolarov from AS Roma

Inter Milan have signed Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma on a permanent deal, the Serie A club said https://www.inter.it/en/news/2020/09/08/transfer-inter-aleksandar-kolarov-official.html on Tuesday. Roma said in a statement https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2020/9/kolarov-completes-inter-milan-move that Inter paid an initial fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old with potential bonuses of up to 500,000 euros.

Kolarov scored 19 goals and had 20 assists in 132 games in all competitions for Roma after his arrival from Premier League club Manchester City in 2017. He won two league titles with City during seven seasons at the Etihad and previously played for Lazio from 2007-10, where he won the Coppa Italia.

Inter, who reached the Europa League finals last season, begin their new Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Sept. 26. ($1 = 0.8482 euros)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors C Ibaka (ankle) iffy for Game 6 vs. Celtics

Wearing a walking boot on his left foot, Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka said he isnt sure of his availability for Game 6 Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Well see how I feel tomorrow, Ibaka told reporters Tuesday morning.Ibaka twis...

Apple Event set for Sept 15; expected to announce iPhone 12, Watch Series 6

Apple on Tuesday announced that its annual event will be held on September 15 at 10 AM PDT. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to announce its latest iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch 6 Series, iPad Air and more products at the annual A...

Rift in Cong-led UDF wide open: Ramesh Chennithala slams KC-M Jose K Mani faction

The rift in the Congress-led United Democratic Front became more evident on Tuesday when the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress M alleging that it betr...

After Dharmendra Pradhan's letter, Railways announces 3 special trains from Odisha

A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhans letter to the Railway Minister requesting him to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplaces in other parts of the country, the Railways announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020