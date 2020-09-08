Braves ace Fried lands on IL with back spasms

The Atlanta Braves placed Cy Young Award contender Max Fried on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with back spasms. Specifically, the left-hander has a "left-side muscle spasm in his lumbar spine," according to the team. The transaction is retroactive to Sunday.

Fried, 26, is 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA through nine starts this season. He has struck out 47 batters and walked 17 in 50 innings and has yet to allow a home run. He allowed three runs on five hits in five innings in his most recent start on Saturday but didn't figure in the decision in the Braves' 10-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. He struck out four, walked three and hit a batter.

Atlanta also designated popular utility man Charlie Culberson for assignment, recalled right-hander Kyle Wright from the alternate site and reinstated right-hander Jacob Webb from the 45-day injured list. Culberson, 31, is hitting just .143 with no homers and one RBI in nine games this season.

Wright, 24, is 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA in four starts. He has walked 16 and struck out 12 in 15 innings. Webb, 27, was 4-0 with a 1.39 ERA and two saves in 36 games out of the Atlanta bullpen in 2019.