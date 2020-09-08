Left Menu
Rams' McVay eyes three-man RB rotation vs. Cowboys

Henderson, 23, had 39 carries for 147 yards in 13 games during his rookie season. He was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown, 27, had career-high totals in carries (69), rushing yards (255) and touchdowns (five) in 14 games last season.

Updated: 08-09-2020 22:26 IST
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay plans to employ a three-man rotation at running back for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. McVay said he is "optimistic" that Darrell Henderson will be ready to join rookie Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown in the backfield. Henderson is dealing with a hamstring injury.

"If he is (healthy), that's a three-back rotation that you feel really good about," McVay said Monday, via the Los Angeles Daily News. "Exactly how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds." The Rams are in a transition after workhorse running back Todd Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. Gurley was released by the Rams after a steep drop-off in production in 2019 and questions about the health of his arthritic left knee.

The Rams selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers, 21, finished his Florida State career with 2,875 rushing yards, which ranked sixth on the school's all-time rushing list. He scored 34 combined touchdowns, including 27 rushing.

As a junior last season, Akers rushed for a career-high 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns on 231 attempts (5.0-yard average), earning second-team All-ACC honors. He also posted career highs in catches (30), receiving yards (225), and TD receptions (four). Henderson, 23, had 39 carries for 147 yards in 13 games during his rookie season. He was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Brown, 27, had career-high totals in carries (69), rushing yards (255) and touchdowns (five) in 14 games last season.

