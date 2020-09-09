Astros activate Bregman prior to doubleheader vs. A's

The Houston Astros activated third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics. Bregman missed the previous 17 games after sustaining a right hamstring injury against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 19.

The Astros went 7-10 without Bregman. Houston (21-20) entered Tuesday's play with five consecutive setbacks to stand 4 1/2 games behind Oakland in the American League West standings. Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is batting .272 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season. Last season, he recorded career-bests in batting average (.296), homers (41), and RBIs (112).