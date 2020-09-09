Astros activate Bregman prior to doubleheader vs. A's
The Houston Astros activated third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics. Houston (21-20) entered Tuesday's play with five consecutive setbacks to stand 4 1/2 games behind Oakland in the American League West standings. Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is batting .272 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season.Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 02:01 IST
The Houston Astros activated third baseman Alex Bregman from the injured list prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics. Bregman missed the previous 17 games after sustaining a right hamstring injury against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 19.
The Astros went 7-10 without Bregman. Houston (21-20) entered Tuesday's play with five consecutive setbacks to stand 4 1/2 games behind Oakland in the American League West standings. Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is batting .272 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season. Last season, he recorded career-bests in batting average (.296), homers (41), and RBIs (112).
- READ MORE ON:
- Houston Astros
- Oakland Athletics
- Oakland
- Colorado Rockies
- COVID-19