Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Arteta rebuilds as Arsenal fans long for Champions League return

Aubameyang may have been encouraged by signs of growing confidence in the team as they strung together late-season wins over champions Liverpool in the league and Manchester City and Chelsea on the way to their record-extending 14th FA Cup. Having signed Willian from Chelsea, and with the precocious talent of Saka tearing down one wing and Kieran Tierney or Ainsley Maitland-Niles frequently breaking down the other, the Gunners should create plenty of chances.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:31 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Arteta rebuilds as Arsenal fans long for Champions League return

Arsenal fans will be dreaming of a top-four finish in the coming season as manager Mikel Arteta continues rebuilding the side around goal machine Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and younger talents like Bukayo Saka.

For some of the faithful, anything will be an improvement on last season, when the team scored fewer goals than they have since 1995/6 on their way to their lowest league finish since the year before that. The odds on the Gunners breaking back in to the Champions League places may not be favourable, however, as their rivals splash out, and the first item on Arteta's to-do list will be to get Aubameyang's signature on a contract tying him to the side beyond next summer.

The 31-year-old has scored 71 times since joining from Borussia Dortmund for a club record 56 million pounds ($73 million) in January 2018, with a higher strike rate so far than all-time top-scorer Thierry Henry. After lifting - and instantly dropping - the FA Cup on Aug. 1, followed by the Community Shield at the end of the month, the Gabonese striker looks more inclined to stay.

But media speculation has rumbled on all summer, leading former Arsenal star and BBC football pundit Ian Wright to post a photo of himself with pen in hand on Twitter on Aug. 21, saying: "Taking so long gonna sign da ting myself" - earning a string of laughing-face emojis from the player. Aubameyang may have been encouraged by signs of growing confidence in the team as they strung together late-season wins over champions Liverpool in the league and Manchester City and Chelsea on the way to their record-extending 14th FA Cup.

Having signed Willian from Chelsea, and with the precocious talent of Saka tearing down one wing and Kieran Tierney or Ainsley Maitland-Niles frequently breaking down the other, the Gunners should create plenty of chances. Arteta is also keen to sign Atletico Madrid's midfielder Thomas Partey, a powerful tackler with a proven talent for regaining possession and moving the ball up the field.

Yet he'll have to shed other talent to pay for the Ghanaian international. With German playmaker Mesut Ozil showing no inclination to end his 350,000 pounds-a-week contract early, the spotlight falls on Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Hector Bellerin and possibly even striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal have reportedly received bids for Torreira, Guendouzi and Bellerin. But reports that Arteta is prepared to let Lacazette go may dismay fans in view of how well the Frenchman links up with Aubameyang despite scoring fewer than half as many goals as his fellow forward last season.

Either way, Arsenal fans may be gnawing down their nails until the transfer window closes on Oct. 5. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Seven people shot dead at illegal California marijuana operation

Investigators are searching for multiple suspects in the fatal shooting of seven people at a large, illegal marijuana cultivation and processing site in Southern Californias rural foothills, the Riverside County sheriff said on Tuesday. The...

New Zealand's ruling party plans higher tax for top earners if re-elected

Jacinda Arderns ruling Labour Party said it would raise taxes for top income earners if it is returned to power in the polls next month, as the government looks to pay off debt accumulated due to its COVID-19 pandemic response. Arderns Labo...

Rookie Dalbec helps Red Sox split DH with Phils

Bobby Dalbec homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Boston Red Sox past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Red Sox 15-29 dropped the first game 6-5, losing in the bottom...

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull 4-2 allowed just three hits and struck out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020