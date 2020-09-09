Reports: Broncos LB Miller suffers season-ending ankle injury
Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury near the end of Tuesday's practice, according to reports. Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble. Last season, Miller had eight sacks.Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:38 IST
Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury near the end of Tuesday's practice, according to reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that an MRI exam detected a serious tendon injury and that Miller will meet with noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday for a second opinion.
Miller reportedly met with a Denver-area ankle surgeon after being injured. According to reports, Miller stepped wrong on the play, which was the final one of practice.
The Broncos haven't issued a comment regarding Miller. The 31-year-old Miller has a base salary of $17.5 million this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114 million deal he signed in July of 2016.
The eight-time Pro Bowler has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble.
Last season, Miller had eight sacks. That total was the second lowest of his career. His high was 18.5 in 2012. Miller was a star at Texas A&M before joining Denver.
The Broncos open the season on Monday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans. --Field Level Media
