Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia earns consolation T20 win vs England, back to No 1

Australia chased down its target of 146 with three balls to spare for a five-wicket victory at the empty Rose Bowl, with Mitch Marsh hitting the winning run to finish unbeaten on 39. England won the series 2-1, but needed to sweep it to remain top of the T20 rankings after climbing into first place because of its win in the second match on Sunday.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:38 IST
Australia earns consolation T20 win vs England, back to No 1

Australia gained a consolation victory in the final match of its Twenty20 series against England to regain top spot in the format's world rankings at the expense of its fierce rival. Australia chased down its target of 146 with three balls to spare for a five-wicket victory at the empty Rose Bowl, with Mitch Marsh hitting the winning run to finish unbeaten on 39.

England won the series 2-1, but needed to sweep it to remain top of the T20 rankings after climbing into first place because of its win in the second match on Sunday. England opener Jonny Bairstow overcame a slow start to smash a 44-ball 55 containing three fours and three sixes and lead the team to 145-6. That was the lowest score of the series so far, with paceman Mitchell Starc very economical by conceding just 20 runs off his four overs.

Joe Denly's late-innings 29 off 19 balls gave England's total some respectability, but Australia went at 10 runs an over off its first seven and was seemingly easing to the win. However, the Australians slumped from 70-1 to 100-5 in six overs in its latest middle-order collapse, with Adil Rashid's legspin accounting for the wickets of dangermen Aaron Finch (39), Glenn Maxwell (6) and Steve Smith (3).

Marsh and Ashton Agar (16) put on a stand of 46 to see Australia home. "We know where we messed up in the first game but tonight we were really good again for the majority of the game," Finch said. "It was nice Mitch and Ashton got us over the line this time. There are always areas for improvement, especially in those middle overs against the spinners." England was missing star batsman Jos Buttler and regular captain Eoin Morgan, while Australia rested paceman Pat Cummins and opener David Warner.

They should all return for the three-match ODI series between the series starting Friday..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Streets tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bon...

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCLs long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook. The agency has also affirmed BPCLs senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outs...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...

'Best wishes for all times to come': Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday sent best wishes for all times to come to Akshay Kumar on his 53rd birthday. The Bol Bachchan star posted a throwback picture on Instagram along with the birthday message to the Good Newwz actor. In the picture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020