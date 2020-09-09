Left Menu
Kings XI Punjab Partners with Spektacom Technologies for Advanced Batting Analytics

Spektacom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the PowerBatTM partner for Kings XI Punjab, will work closely with the Kings XI cricket team in the IPL to provide advanced and personalized batting analytics for players BENGALURU, India, Sept.

Updated: 09-09-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:18 IST
Spektacom Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the PowerBatTM partner for Kings XI Punjab, will work closely with the Kings XI cricket team in the IPL to provide advanced and personalized batting analytics for players BENGALURU, India, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektacom Technologies and Kings XI Punjab have entered into a partnership to use Spektacom's proprietary and patent pending PowerBatTM technology. The Spektacom PowerStickerTM will provide real-time batting analytics to Kings XI players for use in their individual and team practice sessions. The PowerBatTM technology from Spektacom uses an ultra-lightweight credit card sized sticker that can be easily pasted on the back of the bat to get real time feedback on batting performance, including data on bat speed, impact location, twist, and power. It enables professional cricketers to measure, monitor, and enhance their performance continuously.

"The PowerBatTM technology enables players to bring in a completely new dimension to their match preparation and performance, by objectively measuring every shot played, in real time," said Abhishek Binaykia, Chief Product Officer at Spektacom. "We are excited to be associated with the Kings XI franchise and look forward to working with the players to further enhancing their power hitting capabilities in IPL 2020" "The data from Spektacom's PowerBatTM technology helps our analysts and coaches maximize the outcomes from a cricketing shot, personalize player drills, and optimize batting techniques," said Satish Menon, CEO at Kings XI. "We are able to derive great insights into how a batsman is playing different types of bowlers and bowling lengths, and use the technology to fine tune their batting skills." Follow the social media channels of Kings XI and Spektacom to know more about the application of the technology in the IPL. About Spektacom Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Spektacom is redefining sports and re-Imagining fan engagement through innovative sensor technology. Spektacom's vision is to revolutionize the sporting experience by creating an ecosystem that engages fans, broadcasters, amateurs, coaches, and professionals through state-of-the-art smart products and technologies. High definition camera systems, embedded sensors, video analytics, artificial intelligence, video modelling, augmented reality, and more, are fundamentally changing the way sport is played and consumed. Spektacom's products will define a new paradigm for performance analysis and fan engagement. For more information, visit www.spektacom.com or contact info@spektacom.com About Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab, abbreviated and colloquially known as KXIP is a franchise team in the Dream 11 Indian Premier League, owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd. Since the advent of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab has featured in all of the seasons. They play their home matches at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The 2020 edition will feature a new captain, a new coach, new set of players and new outlook to the game. The franchise will be spearheaded by KL Rahul fondly known as Captain Punjab and the coach for the upcoming season is Anil Kumble. With experienced foreign players such as Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham and promising young talent such as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda at their helm, Kings XI Punjab will certainly be a team to watch out for.

