Left Menu
Development News Edition

Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jorge Bonifacio drove in two runs, Miguel Cabrera scored three runs and Willi Castro added two hits and an RBI. Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop left the game in the fourth inning after being hit on his right wrist by a pitch.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 11:09 IST
Candelario, Turnbull lead Tigers past Brewers

Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs, Spencer Turnbull pitched six shutout innings and the host Detroit Tigers cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Turnbull (4-2) allowed just three hits and struck out three with three walks for the Tigers (19-21), who had lost five of their previous six games. Jorge Bonifacio drove in two runs, Miguel Cabrera scored three runs and Willi Castro added two hits and an RBI.

Detroit second baseman Jonathan Schoop left the game in the fourth inning after being hit on his right wrist by a pitch. Milwaukee scored all of its runs in the ninth on RBI singles by Jedd Gyorko, Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez.

Christian Yelich reached base three times for the Brewers (18-22). Starter Adrian Houser (1-4) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The Brewers had runners at the corners with one out in the first but didn't score.

Milwaukee's first two batters reached base in the third but again the Brewers came up empty. Turnbull induced Ben Gamel to hit into a double play, then struck out Keston Hiura. Sergio Alcantara tripled with two outs in the bottom of the inning but Houser struck out Victor Reyes to end that threat.

Detroit took the lead in the fourth after Schoop's injury. Cabrera reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a groundout. He scored on Castro's single to right. The Tigers turned double plays in the third, fourth and fifth innings to keep the Brewers scoreless.

Detroit took control with five runs in the fifth. Christin Stewart led off with a walk and advanced to third on Austin Romine's single. One out later, Reyes singled to bring in Stewart. After a groundout, Cabrera walked to load the bases. Candelario followed with a single up the middle to score two more runs. After Castro singled to load the bases, Bonifacio ripped another base hit to drive in the final two runs of the inning.

Candelario made it 8-0 with his one-out homer in the seventh. His fifth homer of the season followed Cabrera's one-out walk. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Grey's Anatomy' commences filming for season 17

Greys Anatomy has started production on its season 17, lead star Ellen Pompeo has announced. Pompeo took to Instagram to share the news, saying that she is dedicating the new season to all the frontline healthcare staff leading the fight ...

India's light utility helicopter completes hot and high altitude trials in Himalayas

HALs indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter LUH demonstrated high altitude capability in hot and high weather conditions in the Himalayas for about 10 days. A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh 3300 metres above mean sea l...

MX Takatak goes from 0 to 1 billion daily video views in 1 month

Homegrown short video app MX TakaTak has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the go-to destination for content creators in India. While there is no doubt about the rising popularity of short video apps, MX TakaTak has clock...

Kangana Ranaut moves HC, seeks stay on demolition at her Mumbai home

Actor Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for illegal construction at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process. We filed a petition this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020