Lynn gets Rangers back on track vs. Angels

Updated: 09-09-2020 11:49 IST
Lance Lynn gave up just one run and four hits in seven innings, leading the Texas Rangers to a 7-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers (14-27) ended their losing streak at six games, while the Angels (17-26) saw their winning streak snapped at five. It was Lynn's second victory in two starts against Los Angeles this season.

Lynn (5-2), who was coming off his worst start of the season (six runs in six innings in a loss to Houston on Thursday), struck out six and walked two while making 114 pitches. Every hitter in the Texas starting lineup reached base either by hit or walk, including Elvis Andrus, who homered, and Jose Trevino and Ronald Guzman, who each had two hits.

Mike Trout and Taylor Ward had two hits apiece for the Angels. Andrus' home run off Angels starter Andrew Heaney (3-3) in the second inning, his second of the season, gave Texas a 1-0 lead. The Rangers added two unearned runs in the fourth, benefitting from an error by Angels second baseman Matt Thaiss.

It was Thaiss' first major league game at second base, as the Angels have a rash of injuries to their infielders. Both David Fletcher (ankle) and Franklin Barreto (shoulder) are on the injured list, and Luis Rengifo, though still on the active roster, is out with a sprained thumb. The Rangers had runners on second and third with two outs in the fourth when Guzman hit a grounder to Thaiss' backhand. Thaiss, though, couldn't make the play, allowing both baserunners to score on the error for a 3-0 lead.

Jared Walsh's homer in the top of the fifth got the Angels within 3-1, but the Rangers tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth, Heaney's final inning. Heaney was coming off his best start of the season -- seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres on Thursday -- but gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk.

Guzman's RBI single in the sixth inning increased the Rangers' lead to 6-1, and another run scored on Eli White's eighth-inning sacrifice fly. White, who is now 0-for-16 in the major leagues, collected his first RBI.

