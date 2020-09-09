Determined Diksha and in-form Tvesa ready for Swiss Challenge

Tvesa Malik, who recorded her career-best result last week, will look to continue the good form, while Diksha Dagar is determined to turn around her fortunes this week as the Indian duo tee up at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open here on Thursday. The 24-year-old Tvesa finished an impressive tied-fourth at the Flumserberg Ladies Open to record her career-best result in an international pro event last week.

The Indian said she is keen to play in as many tournaments as she can. "I have had enough rest at home for more than four months. I will play at every tournament I can get in," said Tvesa, who is playing her first full season in Europe.

Tesla's results have been encouraging. She cut the Scottish Open but finished 65th. She missed the cut at the AIG Women's Open narrowly but was T-20 at Czech Ladies Open. Diksha, winner of the 2019 South African Women's Open, on the other hand, has had modest results in the past few weeks since she came over to Europe for the Ladies European Tour.

Southpaw Diksha missed the cut at the Scottish Open and the AIG Women's Open and when she made the cuts at Czech Ladies Open and Flumserberg Ladies Open on LET Access Series, she was T-67 and T-47, which was way below her expectations. "The last few weeks have made my resolve even stronger. I will come back soon," Diksha said.

She also tweeted, "Tough times with results, making me and my resolve even stronger, Devils within and outside my Head be aware I'll keep coming back again and again and again stronger and stronger and stronger and stronger." The field this week includes Austria's Christine Wolf with whom Tvesa is familiar. Last year, Wolf won the Hero Women's Indian Open, as Tvesa was Tied-sixth for her best result to date on the LET. Wolf was also second at the LET's most recent stop in the Czech Republic. Rising to ninth in the Race to Costa Del Sol, the one-time LET winner is teeing it up in her 99th LET career-tournament and is benefiting from the luxury of staying with a good friend and homegrown talent Caroline Rominger, who lives close to Golfpark Holzhäusern.

"Caroline has given me plenty of advice on the course which has been so helpful, and I am playing nine holes with her today for some more," said Wolf, who is eyeing her second LET victory. "She said that the course is even better than last year and they have let the rough grow and made the greens a bit faster to make the course a bit more of a test, which is exciting." PTI Cor ATK ATK.