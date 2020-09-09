Left Menu
Full-fledged women's IPL will be great for India, says Jhulan

And I am just enjoying myself." Though India lost to hosts England in the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup, Goswami said it marked the revolution of the women's game in the country. "We reached the finals and it was the only last 10 overs where we lost the match.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:00 IST
Veteran India seamer Jhulan Goswami feels the introduction of a full-fledged women's IPL will be a great thing for the country, the game and its young players. The BCCI has been working on starting the women's IPL but is currently content with organising a women's T20 challenge alongside the men's league.

In a conversation with SportsTiger's show 'Off-the-Field', Goswami said, "As far as IPL is concerned, we do wish for the full-fledged tournament should start and we are all waiting for that. "Women's IPL will be a big achievement for the country and for young cricketers as they are going to share the dressing room with top-notch Indian and international talent." The highest wicket-taker in the women's game, the 37-year-old bowler believes that age is just a number and what matters the most is the passion for the sport. "As a professional athlete, you never think about age. You just go on with your passion, hard work and love for the game. "You just want to be on the ground as much as possible and that is the most satisfying factor for any athlete. And I am just enjoying myself." Though India lost to hosts England in the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup, Goswami said it marked the revolution of the women's game in the country.

"We reached the finals and it was the only last 10 overs where we lost the match. For the 90 overs we had dominated the match and it was only the last 10 overs of England's bowling where we couldn't handle the pressure. It is painful but we have to move on. "But the 2017 World Cup, irrespective of everything, was the year of revolution for women's cricket in our country. I think momentum which was required for women's cricket was set up by us.

"If you look at our team's performance in the last three years, we have been very consistent and only lost in the final whether it is ODI or T20I," she added..

