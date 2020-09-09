Cycling-Australian Ewan wins tight sprint on Tour de France 11th stage

Cycling-Australian Ewan wins tight sprint on Tour de France 11th stageReuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:32 IST
Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his second victory in this year's Tour de France when he prevailed in a tightly-contested sprint to win the 11th stage, a 167.5-km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage on Wednesday.
The Lotto-Soudal rider threw his bike over the line to beat triple world champion Peter Sagan, who leaned over Belgian Wouth van Aert in the final stretch. Ireland's Sam Bennett, who won Tuesday's 10th stage and was hoping for a victory in Poitiers where compatriot Sean Kelly won on the Tour in 1978, took third place.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after a quiet day in the main bunch.
