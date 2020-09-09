Left Menu
Development News Edition

USGA to create campus at Pinehurst; No. 2 gets 4 more Opens

The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday it will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst.

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:44 IST
USGA to create campus at Pinehurst; No. 2 gets 4 more Opens

The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday it will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst. The USGA Research & Testing Center, along with the association's foundation and turfgrass management agency, will relocate from New Jersey to Pinehurst, 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Raleigh. USGA headquarters will remain in Liberty Corner, New Jersey.

As part of the agreement, the association also announced it had awarded four additional men's U.S. Opens at the Pinehurst No. 2 course in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. The dates are described as an acceleration of the USGA's strategy to stage championship events at a handful of prestigious anchor courses. USGA CEO Mike Davis said other anchor sites will be released later. A visitor center and USGA satellite museum also will be built on what's being called a "Golf House Pinehurst" campus in the village, which already has hosted three men's U.S. Opens, the first in 1999 at No. 2. Another is already scheduled in 2024 at No. 2, which was crafted by Donald Ross in 1907.

Pinehurst has grown up with the development of golf in the United States in large part due to Ross and the Tufts family, which bought land 125 years ago that became the village. Descendant Richard Tufts is a former USGA president known in part for developing the handicap scoring system. "The way that we look at it is that we truly are coming to the home of American golf," Davis said in announcing the agreement at the Pinehurst Resort, which will provide land for the campus. Groundbreaking should begin in spring 2022, with the opening expected for 2023.

While the majority of the association's staff will remain at its main campus in New Jersey, the campus in North Carolina's Sandhills will have at least 50 employees. Fifteen association employees already work in Pinehurst. The Research & Test Center, currently in Far Hills, New Jersey, was originally built in 1984. Staff workers determine which clubs, balls and other equipment conform to the rules of golf. The USGA governs play in the U.S. and Mexico, while the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews governs the rest of the world. Golf officials have been looking recently for ways to limit striking distances, which among PGA Tour players has increased on average by 30 yards in the last 25 years.

Through legislation approved last week and a state government committee's award earlier Wednesday, the state has agreed to give up to $18 million in taxpayer funds to help the USGA offset project costs. The association also will benefit from $3.4 million in local and other state incentives. North Carolina commerce officials estimate the relocation and related championship events will result in $2 billion of economic impact for the state over the next 25 years.

"Pinehurst has a tradition of creating world-class moments right here in our state," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a recorded video message played at the event, recalling Payne Stewart's putt to win the 1999 Open. The agreement also stipulates that the U.S. Women's Open also will return to the Pinehurst area at least every 10 years over the next 20 years. Pinehurst No. 2 also hosted the women's championship in 2014, the week after the men's U.S. Open was played on the same course. At least 13 USGA championship events also will be held in North Carolina within 25 years as part of the agreement, according to documents.

The USGA met with Cooper and other state officials about the project in August 2019, when the U.S. Amateur was held at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...

Rams CB Ramsey signs 5-year extension worth reported $105M

The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a reported five-year, 105 million extension, making him the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a nine-figure deal. The agreement includes 71.2 million at signing, the larg...

Whether I live or die, I'll expose you: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray, Karan Johar

Hours after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC officials demolished parts of actor Kangana Ranauts Mumbai office, the actor hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and film director Karan Johar. The Queen actor who had ea...

Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray atVarsha, the latters official residence here.The 50-minute meeting between two partners in the ruling coalition in the state took place against the bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020