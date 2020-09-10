McCann homers twice to power White Sox past Pirates

Left Menu
James McCann homered twice and drove in four runs Wednesday as the visiting Chicago White Sox walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 for a split of their two-game series. The White Sox (27-16) outhit Pittsburgh (14-27) 11-4. Yoan Moncada added an RBI double, Nick Madrigal a two-run single and Yasmani Grandal an RBI single for Chicago.

James McCann homered twice and drove in four runs Wednesday as the visiting Chicago White Sox walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 for a split of their two-game series. The White Sox (27-16) outhit Pittsburgh (14-27) 11-4.

Yoan Moncada added an RBI double, Nick Madrigal a two-run single and Yasmani Grandal an RBI single for Chicago. Dane Dunning (1-0), making his fourth career start and first against the Pirates, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three in six-plus innings for his first win. He scattered the three hits -- a leadoff single in the first by Adam Frazier, a leadoff single in the fifth by Josh Bell and a leadoff double in the seventh by Colin Moran.

Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker (1-1) got rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. After being perfect through two innings, Brubaker gave up a leadoff homer to McCann in the third, a shot to straightaway center.

The White Sox sent nine to the plate and scored four in the fourth. Moncada opened with a single and went to third when right fielder Gregory Polanco bobbled the ball for an error. Grandal drove in Moncada with a single up the middle to make it 2-0. Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to a career-best 22 games with an infield single, and Eloy Jimenez walked to load the bases. After Luis Robert struck out, McCann's sacrifice fly brought in Grandal for a 3-0 lead. Madrigal went up the middle to drive in Abreu and Jimenez to make it 5-0.

In the sixth, Chicago tacked on three more. With one out, McCann went to left this time, his fifth homer, for a 7-0 lead. That chased Brubaker for Tyler Bashlor. Nomar Mazara singled, Madrigal lined out and Tim Anderson walked ahead of Moncada's RBI double. In the eighth, Pittsburgh loaded the bases on a single and two walks. McCann was called for catcher's interference with Polanco batting, forcing in a run to make it 8-1.

--Field Level Media

