McCann homers twice to power White Sox past Pirates
Yoan Moncada added an RBI double, Nick Madrigal a two-run single and Yasmani Grandal an RBI single for Chicago. Dane Dunning (1-0), making his fourth career start and first against the Pirates, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three in six-plus innings for his first win. He scattered the three hits -- a leadoff single in the first by Adam Frazier, a leadoff single in the fifth by Josh Bell and a leadoff double in the seventh by Colin Moran.
Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker (1-1) got rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. After being perfect through two innings, Brubaker gave up a leadoff homer to McCann in the third, a shot to straightaway center.
The White Sox sent nine to the plate and scored four in the fourth. Moncada opened with a single and went to third when right fielder Gregory Polanco bobbled the ball for an error. Grandal drove in Moncada with a single up the middle to make it 2-0. Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to a career-best 22 games with an infield single, and Eloy Jimenez walked to load the bases. After Luis Robert struck out, McCann's sacrifice fly brought in Grandal for a 3-0 lead. Madrigal went up the middle to drive in Abreu and Jimenez to make it 5-0.
In the sixth, Chicago tacked on three more. With one out, McCann went to left this time, his fifth homer, for a 7-0 lead. That chased Brubaker for Tyler Bashlor. Nomar Mazara singled, Madrigal lined out and Tim Anderson walked ahead of Moncada's RBI double. In the eighth, Pittsburgh loaded the bases on a single and two walks. McCann was called for catcher's interference with Polanco batting, forcing in a run to make it 8-1.
