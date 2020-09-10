Vitinha joins Wolves on season-long loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Wednesday announced that Portuguese midfielder Vitinha has joined them on a season-long loan. "Wolves have signed Portuguese midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto, with an option to make the move permanent," the club said in a statement.

Vitinha arrived in Wolverhampton on Wednesday, after completing international duty with Portugal under-21s. The 20-year-old enjoyed his first taste of elite-level football with Porto last season, making his debut in January and being rewarded with a further seven appearances as the Portuguese giants won both the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal last term.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said Vitinha is a "crucial signing" for them. "Vitinha is a crucial signing and an integral component in our recruitment plan for this summer. He is an exciting and special young talent, with an abundance of technique and creativity, who can provide a fresh option this season," the club's official website quoted Shi as saying.

"Vitinha signing demonstrates our ambition and strategy to further evolve our first team and continue to progress on the pitch," he added.