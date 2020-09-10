Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana roped in as Playerzpot ambassador

Fantasy sports gaming platform Playerzpot has signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors. The partnership will see the cricketers in the brand's upcoming campaigns and promote Playerzpot through engagement activities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:00 IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana roped in as Playerzpot ambassador
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Fantasy sports gaming platform Playerzpot has signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors. The partnership will see the cricketers in the brand's upcoming campaigns and promote Playerzpot through engagement activities. Founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015, Playerzpot has witnessed meteoric rise in its popularity and has emerged as one of the most exciting Fantasy gaming sites in the recent times. With over 2+million users, the portal offers its users the experience and thrill of fast paced and dynamic gaming.

Doiphode has welcomed the addition of the cricketing superstars in Playerzpot's table. "We are happy to welcome the two cricketing greats, Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Playerzpot family. It is the beginning of a new innings for the company and we hope to grow aggressively in the Fantasy Gaming arena. Cricket is the game that fuels the interest of Indians at large. We are looking to catch the interest of gaming enthusiasts who are looking for innovative and exciting ways to emulate their favourite sporting icons." Commenting on the selection of Bhuvneshwar and Smriti, Gangar said: "Fantasy gaming is skill based. What's better than having two highly skilled cricketers who have proved their mettle in the international arena. With Bhuvi, it was his individual journey which resonates to how Playerzpot has grown over the years. It is a clear example of where skills can take you. Bhuvneshwar has always been a vital part of team India with his skill set. With the kind of love and affection which he gets from across the audience is unbelievable. We believe his face will bring out the importance of how with skills companies like us can outgrow competition."

On how this gaming platform is unique, Gangar said: "We always had been pioneers in addressing user problems and giving them the best user experience. Be it been the first in the industry to provide instant withdrawal to bringing tournaments in Fantasy Gaming. Our customer centric approach powered by a strong referral system makes us unique from all other platforms. For fantasy users, our lowest commission in the Industry is a cherry on the top." Elaborating on how the company is looking at Bhuvneshwar and Smriti to reach a wider audience, Gangar said: "In the tier-2 and tier-3 space is where the majority of the Indian population lives, the gaming in this territory is unorganised and yet to flourish. With the association, we are aiming to outreach the inner circle and establish our brand amongst these people." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 injured after bus falls off 30 feet bridge into Visakhapatnam river

Three persons were injured after a bus in which they were travelling fell off a 30 feet high bridge into the Varaha river alongside National Highway 16 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The private bus was travelling from Chennai to Visakhapatn...

As Jakarta heads into lockdown, doctors warn of buckling health system

Doctors in Indonesias capital warned on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic is not under control with Jakarta intensive care units nearing full capacity and the city ordering new lockdown measures to stem a spike in infections.Jakarta has rec...

"Nirbhaya case" first instance of Indian men being vocal on women's safety: Smriti Irani

Nirbhaya case is the first instance in India wherein men came out openly and raised their voice for womens safety, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. I think one of the turning points in our country where men were very expressiv...

Cubs try to get back on track against Reds

The Chicago Cubs will try to win their series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The Cubs 25-19 are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Reds, which marked their first shutout defeat of the season. They won the series opener by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020