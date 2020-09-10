Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana roped in as Playerzpot ambassador

Fantasy sports gaming platform Playerzpot has signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassadors. The partnership will see the cricketers in the brand's upcoming campaigns and promote Playerzpot through engagement activities. Founded by Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015, Playerzpot has witnessed meteoric rise in its popularity and has emerged as one of the most exciting Fantasy gaming sites in the recent times. With over 2+million users, the portal offers its users the experience and thrill of fast paced and dynamic gaming.

Doiphode has welcomed the addition of the cricketing superstars in Playerzpot's table. "We are happy to welcome the two cricketing greats, Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Playerzpot family. It is the beginning of a new innings for the company and we hope to grow aggressively in the Fantasy Gaming arena. Cricket is the game that fuels the interest of Indians at large. We are looking to catch the interest of gaming enthusiasts who are looking for innovative and exciting ways to emulate their favourite sporting icons." Commenting on the selection of Bhuvneshwar and Smriti, Gangar said: "Fantasy gaming is skill based. What's better than having two highly skilled cricketers who have proved their mettle in the international arena. With Bhuvi, it was his individual journey which resonates to how Playerzpot has grown over the years. It is a clear example of where skills can take you. Bhuvneshwar has always been a vital part of team India with his skill set. With the kind of love and affection which he gets from across the audience is unbelievable. We believe his face will bring out the importance of how with skills companies like us can outgrow competition."

On how this gaming platform is unique, Gangar said: "We always had been pioneers in addressing user problems and giving them the best user experience. Be it been the first in the industry to provide instant withdrawal to bringing tournaments in Fantasy Gaming. Our customer centric approach powered by a strong referral system makes us unique from all other platforms. For fantasy users, our lowest commission in the Industry is a cherry on the top." Elaborating on how the company is looking at Bhuvneshwar and Smriti to reach a wider audience, Gangar said: "In the tier-2 and tier-3 space is where the majority of the Indian population lives, the gaming in this territory is unorganised and yet to flourish. With the association, we are aiming to outreach the inner circle and establish our brand amongst these people." (ANI)