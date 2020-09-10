Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Day counter to be reset for second round of Tour coronavirus tests

Another test for Ineos-Grenadiers, AG2R-La Mondiale, Mitchelton-Scott or Cofidis will not mean that they will be ejected from the race if they have another one in the next round of tests, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The rules state that should two members of a team test positive for coronavirus within a seven-day period, the whole outfit will be excluded from the race.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:18 IST
Cycling-Day counter to be reset for second round of Tour coronavirus tests

Tour de France organisers have performed a U-turn to remove the danger of expulsion for tour teams who had been on a knife edge after positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday. Another test for Ineos-Grenadiers, AG2R-La Mondiale, Mitchelton-Scott or Cofidis will not mean that they will be ejected from the race if they have another one in the next round of tests, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The rules state that should two members of a team test positive for coronavirus within a seven-day period, the whole outfit will be excluded from the race. Organisers, in consultation with the French government, have decided, however, that the counters would be reset for the next round of tests on Sept. 13-14.

The news comes one day after race interim director Francois Lemarchand said that "teams who had received one positive test would be excluded if there was another from the next battery of tests, after consultation with the International Cycling Union and French health authorities." That changed on Thursday.

"We are resetting the counters for the next round of tests. However, if before those tests one of the four teams has another positive then they will be out," one of the sources told Reuters. Half of each team was tested last Sunday and the other half last Monday. They will be tested again next Sunday and Monday in the same way.

This meant that before the reset decision, if any of the positive tests were from last Monday then the team would have been out of the race should they have another positive test on Sunday. Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) leads the Tour with a 21-second advantage over defending champion Egan Bernal of Ineos-Grenadiers, with Cofidis rider Guillaume Martin of France in third place, 28 seconds off the pace.

Should one of the four teams concerned have a member showing symptoms of coronavirus, or test positive, before the next round of tests performed by organisers, they will be kicked out of the race. Tests before the next round, however, would be performed by the teams themselves and are not mandatory.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People must take course in criminal trial before joining journalism, remarks HC

People must take a course in criminal trial and then get into journalism, was how an annoyed Delhi High Court remarked while expressing displeasure over the alleged parallel investigation being run by journalist Arnab Goswami on his TV chan...

Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP

The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the AAP alleged on Thursday and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP...

James Bond, ''Avengers'' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stir...

EPL denies Newcastle's claim Saudi-led takeover was rejected

The English Premier League has contested Newcastles assertion that a Saudi-led takeover of the club had been rejected, saying on Thursday it could still proceed if further information on the proposed new owners is provided. Newcastle on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020