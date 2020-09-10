Soccer-Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace on season-long loan

Crystal Palace have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a previous loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

"He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell... displaying a goal scoring threat we very much needed at that time and we're confident he will produce again," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said in a statement https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2020/september/michy-batshuayi-returns-to-crystal-palace. Palace, who finished 14th last season after scoring only 31 league goals, have also bolstered their attacking options by bringing in Eberechi Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.