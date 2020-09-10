Left Menu
Soccer-Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace on season-long loan

The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a previous loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season. "He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell... Palace, who finished 14th last season after scoring only 31 league goals, have also bolstered their attacking options by bringing in Eberechi Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Crystal Palace have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 26-year-old returns to Selhurst Park, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances during a previous loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

"He made a great impact at the club in his previous loan spell... displaying a goal scoring threat we very much needed at that time and we're confident he will produce again," Palace manager Roy Hodgson said in a statement https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/2020/september/michy-batshuayi-returns-to-crystal-palace. Palace, who finished 14th last season after scoring only 31 league goals, have also bolstered their attacking options by bringing in Eberechi Eze from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

