Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: No NBA before Christmas Day

The NBA is finishing the delayed 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:46 IST
Report: No NBA before Christmas Day

The 2020-21 NBA season will not begin before Christmas Day, league officials told the Board of Governors on Thursday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The league also will move the 2020 draft, originally scheduled for June but moved to Oct. 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic, to Nov. 18, he tweeted.

Still, Charania said, opening day and the draft date "remain fluid." By delaying the draft from October, the NBA and the players union would have additional time to amend certain aspects of the collective bargaining agreement and settle on a 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Moving draft day also would shift the opening of free agency, currently set for Oct. 18. The NBA is finishing the delayed 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists Ukrainian accused of meddling in 2020 election

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker for his alleged involvement in efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, accusing him of trying to interfere...

Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the central bank to stop issuing foreign exchange for food and fertiliser imports, according to a statement by his spokesman.It follows a similar order the president issued last year ...

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a persons bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari 34, Iqbal Ansari 34, Ranjit Dey 31, Prakash Mandal 24, Jamiruddin 36 and Mohammad...

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss several months, likely the season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Millers visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020