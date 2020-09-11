Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surfing-Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

Brazilian daredevil Maya Gabeira has improved her own world record for the biggest wave surfed by a woman, riding a 73.5 foot (22.4m) giant at Portugal's Nazare and overshadowing the top male surfers in the process. Gabeira, who broke her leg and almost drowned at the same spot in 2013, was towed by jetski into her winning wave during a World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave competition in February.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 02:17 IST
Surfing-Gabeira breaks women's big wave record with Nazare giant

Brazilian daredevil Maya Gabeira has improved her own world record for the biggest wave surfed by a woman, riding a 73.5 foot (22.4m) giant at Portugal's Nazare and overshadowing the top male surfers in the process.

Gabeira, who broke her leg and almost drowned at the same spot in 2013, was towed by jetski into her winning wave during a World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave competition in February. It not only topped her 68 foot (20.7m) record from 2018, also at Nazare, but was the biggest wave ridden by any surfer over the last year.

"This world record really strikes me as quite amazing because the size of the wave was taller than the men's size this year," Gabeira said. "It means a woman actually rode the biggest wave of the year overall and that to me is crazy.

"I had dreamed of it years ago but not as something realistic because there was no representation for me to believe that it was possible." The winner of the men's biggest wave for the year, Hawaii's Kai Lenny, rode a 70-foot (21.3m) wave at Nazare. The men's world record stands at 80 feet (24.4m).

France's Justine Dupont was also in the running for the women's world record. Her wave on the same day at Nazare was measured at only two to three feet smaller than Gabeira's after the WSL had scientists analyse photographs and video footage. "It's amazing to see this new group of girls and there's more awards now for women, there's a record for women and now there's more things to look up to and that's very important," Gabeira told Reuters.

In 2019, the WSL also became one of the first professional sports bodies to introduce equal prize money for men and women. Critics of Gabeira early in her career said her fearless approach in big waves was putting herself and others at risk, especially after the horrendous wipeout https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZdOW2yStu0 in 2013 that saw her pulled out of the water unconscious.

"For many years after the accident, I think up until 2018, I was strongly trying to overcome my trauma and at times surfing wasn't as much fun and there wasn't a lot of pleasure involved in it," she said. "It was a lot about being exposed to it and enduring the discomfort." Following the accident, she took up breath-hold training, preparing for the inevitable wipeouts and giving her the confidence to tackle waves like her Nazare record-breaker.

"The speed was very high but the noise that the wave made when it broke made me realise that this was probably the biggest wave I’d ever ridden," she said.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Broncos WR Sutton injures shoulder in practice

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton departed Thursdays practice with a right shoulder injury. The 24-year-old Sutton reportedly experienced an awkward fall after attempting to catch a pass. Trainers assisted Sutton before he d...

Trump says another country could join Israel-UAE accord

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible another country could soon join a diplomatic accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.Trump is to host a signing ceremony next Tuesday that will include delegations with...

Motor racing-Formula One needed Vettel to stay, says Hamilton

Formula One needed Sebastian Vettel to stay and Racing Point, who become Aston Martin F1 next season, made a smart move in signing him, according to six times world champion Lewis Hamilton. The 35-year-old Briton said at the Tuscan Grand Pr...

7 killed in protests over police custody death in Colombia

Violent clashes erupted in Colombias capital following the death of a man in police custody, with angry citizens setting fire to city buses, vandalizing police stations and squaring off with officers in confrontations that killed seven peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020