Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islanders set for fight to stay in series vs. Lightning

The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, when Nikita Kucherov scored the tiebreaking goal with 8.8 seconds left in the third period to lift Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win. Kucherov's goal capped an alternately encouraging and frustrating game for both teams.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 05:31 IST
Islanders set for fight to stay in series vs. Lightning

The New York Islanders have experienced plenty of twists and turns throughout the longest NHL season of all time. Now, the Islanders need to mount at least one more ride on the roller coaster.

The Islanders will look to avoid falling into a big hole Friday night when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Edmonton. The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in dramatic fashion Wednesday night, when Nikita Kucherov scored the tiebreaking goal with 8.8 seconds left in the third period to lift Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win.

Kucherov's goal capped an alternately encouraging and frustrating game for both teams. The Lightning was outshot 28-21 -- the 21 shots were their fewest since recording 21 shots against the Boston Bruins on March 3 -- and spent most of the game without right winger Alex Killorn, who was ejected for boarding Brock Nelson early in the first period. Tampa Bay also lost its leading playoff scorer, center Brayden Point, to an undisclosed injury shortly before the midway point of the second period.

But the goal by Kucherov -- the second-latest tiebreaking third-period playoff goal in franchise history -- extended the Lightning's winning streak to six games and left them two victories shy of reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2015. "Rarely do you lose guys in a game, let alone two guys, early," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "That's a long stretch to go with just nine (forwards)."

The Lightning may have to do it again Friday. The NHL announced Thursday that Killorn was suspended for Game 4, and Cooper acknowledged Point might not play. "In the end it was gutty," Cooper said. "That's what that effort was. It was just gutty."

The Islanders looked far fresher and better than they did Monday night in an 8-2 loss in Game 1, yet squandered numerous opportunities Wednesday to score a second goal. New York was 0-for-4 on the power play, including a five-minute man advantage after Killorn was ejected as well as a 5-on-3 opportunity in the third period. "It's a tough way to lose," said Islanders right winger Matt Martin, who scored 84 seconds into the game. "Play like that, more often than not, you're going to win. After a blowout loss, I liked our response as a group."

Only two teams -- the 1984 Islanders and the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins -- have come back from an 0-2 hole to win a conference finals series. But New York, which had a franchise-record 17-game point streak from Oct. 12 through Nov. 23 before falling into ninth place in the East by losing its last seven games prior to the regular season ending due to the pandemic, has plenty of experience mounting comebacks. The Islanders won 10 of their first 13 playoff games in the Toronto bubble and lost in overtime to the Philadelphia Flyers in Games 5 and 6 before rolling to a 4-0 win in Game 7 of the semifinals last Saturday.

"We've lost some overtime games, we've lost in different ways that punches us in the stomach a few times," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said. "This one's a little bit of a shot to the gut. And every time we've done that, we've got up." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia to gradually reopen international flights from Sept. 21

Colombia will gradually reopen international flights from Sept. 21, following a six-month period during which they were suspended to contain the spread of coronavirus, Minister of Transport Angela Maria Orozco said on Thursday. The Health M...

India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff in eastern Ladakh

India and China have agreed on a five-point plan for resolving the prolonged border face-off in eastern Ladakh that included abiding by all existing agreements and protocol on management of the frontier, maintaining peace and tranquility an...

Latin America passes 8 million coronavirus cases -Reuters tally

The coronavirus tally passed the 8 million mark on Thursday in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, although there were indications the virus was now spreading more slowly in some countries.Over the past week, th...

Dodgers put Buehler (blister) on IL, recall Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers put starting pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a blister on his right hand for the second time in two weeks. The Dodgers recalled reliever Joe Kelly from the IL. Kelly, who missed 27 gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020