Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:57 IST
D-backs avoid sweep, get rare win over Dodgers

A three-run sixth inning highlighted by Carson Kelly's two-run home run helped the Arizona Diamondbacks avoid a series sweep with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night in Phoenix. Daulton Varsho added a run-scoring triple in the inning, and the Diamondbacks ended a seven-game losing streak to the Dodgers and stopped a string of five straight losses overall.

Kelly went deep to left field off Tony Gonsolin (0-1), the fourth Dodgers pitcher of the game after an injury to starter Dustin May. Riley Smith, in just his third major league appearance, got his first big league win with 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Madison Bumgarner. Smith (1-0) walked five and allowed two hits with four strikeouts.

The Dodgers lineup card drew double takes as Mookie Betts opened the game at second base, the first time he has appeared there in two years and second time since 2014, his first season in the majors. Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock homered in the top of the third on consecutive pitches from Bumgarner, who has allowed 11 homers this season. But the Diamondbacks tied it at 2 in the bottom of the inning on Christian Walker's double to left field that drove in Josh Rojas and Josh VanMeter.

May was shaken up after he took a comebacker off his left foot off the bat of the first batter he faced, Rojas. May made it through the first inning before leaving the game, and his injury was announced as a bone contusion with inconclusive X-rays. Bumgarner remained winless after the no-decision, but pitched five innings and gave up two runs on seven hits.

VanMeter made his Diamondbacks debut, starting at second base. VanMeter was brought up Wednesday with Ketel Marte placed on the 10-day injured list due to left wrist inflammation. Gonsolin saved the Dodgers' bullpen by pitching five innings. He allowed three runs on six hits.

The Dodgers raised their season home run total to 85, which leads the majors, and they finished 8-2 against Arizona for the season. The Dodgers' Max Muncy, who went 0 for 5 and fanned three times, was ejected for arguing a called third strike for the second out of the ninth inning.

--Field Level Media

