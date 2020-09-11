Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pitching-hungry Braves face Nationals again

Tomlin is 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA in 10 career appearances against Washington, three of them starts. Fedde has faced the Braves once this year, taking a no-decision on Saturday. Until that start against the Braves, Fedde had given the Nationals five or six innings in three straight outings.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:36 IST
Pitching-hungry Braves face Nationals again

The Atlanta Braves have shown they can hit. The challenge has been to piece together enough innings from their starting pitchers. They'll try again on Friday when they visit Washington for the second of a four-game series at Nationals Park. The Braves will turn to veteran right-hander Josh Tomlin (2-2, 3.77 ERA), who will oppose Washington right-hander Erick Fedde (1-3, 5.29).

The Braves (26-18) have had 25 games in which their starter has completed four or fewer innings. That's the most in the National League. By comparison, the 2014 Braves had just seven starts of four innings or less. It happened again on Thursday when Robbie Erlin covered only 1 2/3 innings. "(Erlin) was only going to go two or three innings, and it got away from him in a hurry," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "We just wanted him to get the thing off the ground."

Snitker said asking the bullpen to continue to cover most of the game is certainly unusual and taxing. "You probably only normally experience it in playoff baseball," he said. "I don't know what we're going to do when you back to eight guys (on the pitching staff)."

Tomlin will make his fifth start of the season since being moved to the rotation. The team's problem with starting pitchers caused the switch, and Tomlin has had sporadic success. He was given additional rest prior to Sunday, his most recent start, and he allowed only one run in six innings against the Nationals. Tomlin is 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA in 10 career appearances against Washington, three of them starts.

Fedde has faced the Braves once this year, taking a no-decision on Saturday. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs and three home runs in that outing. He is 0-1 with a 17.36 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, against the Braves. Until that start against the Braves, Fedde had given the Nationals five or six innings in three straight outings. His best start came Aug. 14 at Baltimore, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and earned his lone victory.

Since then he has allowed 14 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings over three starts. Nine of those earned runs have come via six home runs. Washington may have a pitching problem, too. Left-hander Sean Doolittle, typically one of the Nationals' most reliable late-inning guys, sustained an undisclosed lower body injury while working in the ninth inning.

The Nationals (16-26) might also be without Juan Soto available to play the outfield, as his sore left elbow is limiting him to DH duty. Also, Washington placed reserve outfielder Howie Kendrick on the injured list with a left hamstring strain and recalled 32-year-old rookie Yadiel Hernandez. "We don't know when Juan can throw again," Washington manager Dave Martinez said. "I want to keep him -- unless he's 100 percent -- just let him DH and hit for the time being. We felt like Yadiel's been swinging the bat really well."

Hernandez was Washington's Minor League Player of the Year in 2019 and had 33 homers and 90 RBI. He entered Thursday's game as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

I don't wash dirty linen in public: Fadnavis on Khadse remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said he has a lot of patience and does not wash dirty linen in public. His remarks come a day after his disgruntled party colleague Eknath Khadse accused Fadnavis of having direct or indire...

Japan ship operator to pay USD 9M over Mauritius oil spill

The Japanese operator of a bulk carrier that struck a coral reef and caused a widespread oil spill off the coast of Mauritius said Friday it will provide 1 billion yen USD 9 million to fund environmental projects and support the local fishi...

INTERVIEW-Top Italian designer takes on racism in fashion

By Sophie Davies Sept 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Stella Jean, the Haitian-Italian designer who has just announced a boycott of Milan Fashion Week, says she has suffered racism all her life.But it was only when the 41-year-old encounter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020