Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' opener vs. Packers

The family of George Floyd will be in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings' season opener against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis. Per the Vikings, Floyd's family will be recognized following the performance of "Lift Every Voice And Sing. The song, which is known as the Black national anthem, will be played prior to kickoff.

In June, the Vikings created the George Floyd Legacy Scholarship with a $125,000 endowment that will generate approximately $5,000 annually to benefit African American graduating seniors in Minneapolis-St. Paul who are pursuing post-secondary education. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while making an arrest. Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests about racism and police brutality.

A number of Vikings players attended Floyd's memorial in Minneapolis. Vikings players will wear custom T-shirts during pregame warmups with "Be the Change" on the front and the names of 200 individuals who have been killed by acts of racism or police brutality on the back.

Players also have the option of wearing shirts that have the phrase "An injustice to one is an injustice to all of US" on its chest. --Field Level Media