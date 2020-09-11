Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Chargers C Pouncey (hip) doubtful for opener

He has made 114 career starts with Miami (2011-17) and Los Angeles since the Dolphins drafted him 15th overall in 2011. Dan Feeney is listed as the No. 2 center on the depth chart. Feeney, 26, has played in 47 games (41 starts) since the Chargers selected him in the third round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:45 IST
Report: Chargers C Pouncey (hip) doubtful for opener

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey is not expected to play in Sunday's opener in Cincinnati because of a hip injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. A team captain and four-time Pro Bowl selection, Pouncey has not practiced this week.

The 31-year-old Pouncey missed 11 games last season with a neck injury. He missed 11 games with Miami in 2016, also due to a hip injury, but played all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2017 and all 16 with the Chargers in 2018. He has made 114 career starts with Miami (2011-17) and Los Angeles since the Dolphins drafted him 15th overall in 2011.

Dan Feeney is listed as the No. 2 center on the depth chart. Feeney, 26, has played in 47 games (41 starts) since the Chargers selected him in the third round in the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU seeks urgent debate on Belarus at U.N. rights body

The European Union is requesting an urgent debate on Belarus at the top U.N. rights body next week, describing a deterioration in the situation there, a letter written by the German ambassador showed on Friday. Western countries dispute the...

EU warns UK that Brexit deal breach will scuttle a new deal

The 27 European Union nations presented a firmly united front to the UK on Friday after the British government said it plans to violate part of their Brexit divorce agreement, warning London that there was little chance of a new trade deal ...

Black man must wear mask, over his objection, during trial

A Black man who is going to trial for murder must wear a mask even though he thinks it could prejudice jurors against him, a judge ruled. Carine Reeves, of New York, contended that a mask would subject him to racial profiling and stereotypi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street poised for second straight weekly drop

The SP and Nasdaq were lower on Friday as early gains in the technology sector and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages on track for their second straight weekly decline.After rising to a record high of 61.8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020