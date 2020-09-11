Report: Chargers C Pouncey (hip) doubtful for opener

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey is not expected to play in Sunday's opener in Cincinnati because of a hip injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. A team captain and four-time Pro Bowl selection, Pouncey has not practiced this week.

The 31-year-old Pouncey missed 11 games last season with a neck injury. He missed 11 games with Miami in 2016, also due to a hip injury, but played all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2017 and all 16 with the Chargers in 2018. He has made 114 career starts with Miami (2011-17) and Los Angeles since the Dolphins drafted him 15th overall in 2011.

Dan Feeney is listed as the No. 2 center on the depth chart. Feeney, 26, has played in 47 games (41 starts) since the Chargers selected him in the third round in the 2017 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media