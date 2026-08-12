Historic Acquisition: Kushner and Iger Set to Own the Lakers
Josh Kushner and Bob Iger are set to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers in an unprecedented deal exceeding $12 billion, according to ESPN. This transaction follows Mark Walter's acquisition last year, which valued the NBA team at $10 billion and gained approval from the board of governors in October.
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Josh Kushner and Bob Iger are on the verge of completing a historic acquisition of the Los Angeles Lakers, with the deal reportedly exceeding $12 billion.
Sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to ESPN that the record-breaking transaction is poised to reshape the landscape of NBA team ownership.
The sale comes after billionaire Mark Walter's purchase of a majority stake in the team just last year, which saw the Lakers valued at $10 billion and approved by the league's board of governors.