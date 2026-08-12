Record-Breaking $12 Billion Acquisition of the Los Angeles Lakers

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger are acquiring the Los Angeles Lakers for over $12 billion, marking a new record. Previously, Mark Walter purchased a majority stake, valuing the NBA team at $10 billion. The board of governors approved Walter's deal in October, underscoring the franchise's immense worth and appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:57 IST
Record-Breaking $12 Billion Acquisition of the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Country:
  • United States

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger are set to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers for a staggering $12 billion, according to sources with knowledge of the deal, reported by ESPN on Wednesday. This acquisition sets a new benchmark in franchise transactions.

The NBA team, renowned globally, has seen another major financial move only a year after billionaire Mark Walter's purchase of a majority stake. His previous acquisition valued the Lakers at $10 billion.

The approval of Walter's purchase by the NBA's board of governors last October highlights the monumental financial stakes and strategic significance of this iconic sports franchise.

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