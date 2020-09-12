Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos LB Miller undergoes ankle surgery

The seriousness of Miller's injury was initially stunning to observers as it happened on a routine play late in the practice session. "He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground and never looked bad," Fangio said earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 04:31 IST
Broncos LB Miller undergoes ankle surgery

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent ankle surgery on Friday, coach Vic Fangio told reporters. There was no immediate timetable given for a recovery period but it is possible Miller will miss most if not all of the 2020 season.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Joshua Metzl, who is one of Denver's team physicians. Miller also consulted with noted foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson of Green Bay, Wis., on Thursday, two days after being injured during practice. "He had surgery (Friday) morning and I was told it went well, and we'll see how it goes," Fangio said. "They haven't said anything on a timetable based on his surgery. That will depend on the healing."

Miller's injury was diagnosed as a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle during an MRI exam earlier this week. The club will eventually place him on injured reserve. The seriousness of Miller's injury was initially stunning to observers as it happened on a routine play late in the practice session.

"He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground and never looked bad," Fangio said earlier this week. "If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did." Standout receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) sat out Friday's session. Sutton was injured during Thursday's practice and is considered day to day..

Fangio feels there is a chance Sutton can play in Monday night's opener against the Tennessee Titans. While the timing of the injuries to Miller and Sutton are bad, Fangio didn't feel like the team received a dose of bad luck.

"No, it's part of everybody's season eventually," he said. "Ours just happened, we endured two this week. We'll be fine." Miller, 31, has a base salary of $17.5 million this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114 million deal he signed in July 2016.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl MVP has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutor looking into the origins of Russia probe resigns

A federal prosecutor who was helping lead the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman said Friday. Nora Dannehy was a top prosecutor on a team led by US Attorney John Du...

Venezuela's Maduro says 'U.S. spy' captured in Falcon

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that a U.S. spy was captured near an oil refining complex in the northwest of the country, which is going through a severe fuel shortage crisis. Yesterday we captured a U.S. spy in Falcon s...

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.The groups first Eng...

Key aide to prosecutor reviewing origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns

A senior aide to the Connecticut federal prosecutor in charge of investigating the origins of the FBIs probe into contacts between Donald Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia has resigned from the Justice Department, a spokesman for the prosecut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020