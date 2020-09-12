Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Snell (4-1) topped his previous longest scoreless start of the season -- also in a win over Boston on Aug. 12 in Fenway Park -- by one out, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out five. Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked the batting order completely with left-handed hitters against Boston opener Andrew Triggs.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:11 IST
Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Blake Snell spun 5 1/3 shutout innings, Nate Lowe homered twice in a four-RBI night, and the Tampa Bay Rays walloped the Boston Red Sox 11-1 Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., using a historic lineup to do it. Snell (4-1) topped his previous longest scoreless start of the season -- also in a win over Boston on Aug. 12 in Fenway Park -- by one out, allowing five hits, walking two and striking out five.

Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked the batting order completely with left-handed hitters against Boston opener Andrew Triggs. According to MLB, it marked the first time any team had nine purely left-handed batters (no switch-hitters) -- in the lineup to start a game since at least 1901. The American League East-leading Rays (29-16) broke their three-game losing streak and are now 6-2 against the Red Sox this season.

Nate Lowe finished 3-for-4 with three runs and the four RBIs, Yoshi Tsutsugo was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Brandon Lowe had two hits, a walk and two stolen bases. The Red Sox (16-30) generated 11 hits -- two each by Jackie Bradley Jr. (two doubles), Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec.

While Triggs go the start for Boston -- working a scoreless first -- he gave way to lefty reliever Matt Hall to start the second. But the move backfired in the first at-bat when Tsutsugo boomed a hanging curve deep to right off the netting covering the pool for his seventh homer of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Aggressive baserunning on a double steal by Joey Wendle (2-for-4, double) and Brandon Lowe in the third allowed the home side to add to its lead on Kevin Kiermaier's groundout that scored Wendle. Austin Meadows got Hall for two more runs when he rapped a double to center to score Nate Lowe and Michael Perez in the fourth for a 4-0 advantage.

Despite the perceived lefty-lefty advantage Hall (0-3) didn't fare well against the Rays' unique order -- allowing four runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Nate Lowe greeted reliever Domingo Tapia with a solo homer -- his first -- on a liner to right-center to open the sixth.

In a four-run seventh, Tsutsugo had an RBI single before Nate Lowe sliced a three-run shot down the left field line for his second career two-homer game, and Ji-Man Choi's run-scoring double and Kiermaier's RBI groundout rounded out the Rays' scoring in eighth. Dalbec's five-game home run streak came to an end, but he singled in Bradley in the ninth to break up the Rays' bid for their fourth shutout.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

At least 11 injured in Mexico teachers' college protest

State police in central Mexico said 11 officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media showing a police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. Michoacan state Public Safety Secret...

Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Blake Snell spun 5 13 shutout innings, Nate Lowe homered twice in a four-RBI night, and the Tampa Bay Rays walloped the Boston Red Sox 11-1 Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., using a historic lineup to do it. Snell 4-1 topped his previous long...

Tennis-Siegemund's U.S. Open women's doubles triumph marred by personal loss

Laura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunts funeral. Siegemunds aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from...

Marlins earn split of doubleheader with Phillies

Jorge Alfaro produced his fourth straight multiple-RBI game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a doubleheader split with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Phillies won the first game 11-0, but the Marlins are now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020