Blackmon slam powers Rockies to walk-off win over Angels

Ryan McMahon's one-out homer off Angels reliever Ty Buttrey got the Rockies even in the bottom of the ninth, but they weren't finished. After Josh Fuentes doubled and pinch hitter Daniel Murphy walked, Angels manager Joe Maddon removed Buttrey (1-3) in favor of lefty Jose Quijada.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 09:49 IST
Charlie Blackmon's two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth capped a five-run rally and lifted the Colorado Rockies to an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Denver. The Rockies (21-23) entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3 after Angels catcher Anthony Bemboom homered in the top of the inning off Daniel Bard (3-2). Ryan McMahon's one-out homer off Angels reliever Ty Buttrey got the Rockies even in the bottom of the ninth, but they weren't finished.

After Josh Fuentes doubled and pinch hitter Daniel Murphy walked, Angels manager Joe Maddon removed Buttrey (1-3) in favor of lefty Jose Quijada. Quijada struck out Raimel Tapia for the second out, but walked Trevor Story on four pitches to load the bases for Blackmon. Quijada fell behind in the count 3-1, then grooved a fastball that Blackmon hit over the fence in right-center field to end it.

Tapia, Story, Blackmon and Fuentes each had two hits for Colorado, while Jared Walsh and Mike Trout had two hits apiece for Los Angeles. The Angels (18-28) got to Rockies starter German Marquez in the first inning, getting four singles and benefitting from Story's throwing error at shortstop to push across two runs.

Marquez, though, settled in after that, holding the Angels scoreless over the next six innings before coming out of the game after the seventh. In seven innings, Marquez gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. With Marquez keeping the Angels at bay, the Rockies offense rallied against Angels starter Griffin Canning. In the third inning, Story's RBI double and Blackmon's sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-2. Canning escaped further damage by striking out Nolan Arenado to end the inning.

But in the sixth, Canning gave up a two-out single to Tapia, followed by an RBI triple by Story that put Colorado up 3-2. It remained 3-2 until the eighth when Rockies reliever Mychal Givens surrendered a leadoff homer to Walsh, his fourth of the season, which tied the game 3-3.

--Field Level Media

